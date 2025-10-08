What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – October 8 -14
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
By: Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
From fall gardening and community preparedness to live music, hands-on learning, and supporting local veterans, Shoreline is bursting with opportunities to connect, celebrate, and grow together this week! Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
MsK Nursery at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden’s Fall Plant Sale
October 10–12 & October 17–19
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Celebrate the season at the MsK Nursery’s annual Fall Plant Sale at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden! Explore a wonderful selection of trees, shrubs, ferns, and perennials — both native and foreign — all ready for planting in your fall garden. Shoppers can enjoy discounts on select plants, and members always save 15% on full-price items. All proceeds benefit the ongoing support of the garden through the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation.
Community Preparedness Fair
Saturday, October 11
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Third Place Commons
Disasters, both natural and human-made, can occur without warning. NEMCo is dedicated to educating our Northshore community on how to be better prepared and equipped to care for themselves in the event of an emergency. In a major disaster, it could take up to two weeks for first responders to reach everyone—so having a personal and family preparedness plan is absolutely essential. We will be offering educational materials and several demos to provide guidance on developing a preparedness/communication plan, basic first aid, water, sanitation, shelters, emergency radios, and so much more! It’s also a great opportunity for our community members to ask any questions of our volunteers, NEMCo’s emergency manager, and any of our vendors. Demos on fire suppression and drones will be a fun interactive experience for all ages! Plus, we’ll have exciting raffle prizes! It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect, learn, and be empowered.
Story Time at the Museum
Saturday, October 11
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shoreline Historical Museum
Join us in our next program as we explore MUSEUMS through stories, music, movement and art! This is a free event for ages 1-8 with adult. We hope to see you there!
The 7th Annual Shoreline Music Summit
Saturday, October 11
11:00 AM – MIDNIGHT
Shoreline Community College, Darrell's Tavern, and London Bridge Studio
The 7th Annual Shoreline Music Summit returns October 11th — this time bigger, louder, and more collaborative than ever. Hosted in person in Shoreline, WA, this all-day gathering brings together musicians, producers, industry professionals, and music lovers for a full day of learning, connection, and celebration. Presented by Sonic Guild Seattle, the Summit kicks off at Shoreline Community College with daytime programming featuring panels, artist talks, and networking focused on sustainable careers, creative tools, and the evolving music industry. Whether you're just starting out or deep in your craft, the Shoreline Music Summit is a space to ask questions, make connections, and walk away inspired.
New this year: an evening music festival showcasing local artists in high-energy, community-forward settings at Shoreline Community College, Darrell's Tavern, and London Bridge Studio . As the sun sets, the Summit transforms into a celebration of the region’s vibrant sound — open to the public and RSVP encouraged.
Admission is free with RSVP. Space is limited for daytime programming; arrive early to guarantee entry. All events require RSVP, but arrive early to secure your spot, as capacity is limited.
Food Dehydration for Backpacking (Shoreline Sustainable Skill Series)
Sunday, October 12
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Learn to make lightweight, healthy backpacking meals with store items, a dehydrator & vacuum sealer with a seasoned hiker. In this class, students will learn how to make backpacking meals using grocery items, food dehydrators and a vacuum sealer. Jennifer will provide tips and tricks for preparing these meals at home and serving them on the trail.
Heroes Café-Shoreline
Tuesday, October 14
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Seattle Scottish Rite Center
Coffee and Pastries will be available at 9:00 am with Lunch provided by Fidalgo Coffee at 11:15 am.
A Veteran program will start at 10:00 am with a Formal Opening, Flag Salute, POW/MIA Flag Placement and October Birthdays Acknowledged. Dennis Gibb, Outreach Specialist Veteran Reentry Program, Edmonds College will present a talk entitled "A Life in Five Scenes"
Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are Welcome. Heroes Café–Shoreline is the largest gathering of Veterans on a monthly basis in King County. Unique among Veteran Organizations is that there is nothing to join, You Just Show Up!
