City Council Candidates forum Thursday October 16, 2025 - in person and on Zoom
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 14514 20th Ave NE. We’ll try to have doors open at 6pm, start the event at 6:30pm.
We’ll have an online option! Click here to join. This is our first time doing a Zoom event so please bear with us if there are any technical hitches.
Do you have any questions for the candidates? Please send them to briarcrestneighbors@gmail.com or call (206) 289-0185. We’ll also have cards to write down questions at the door.
