City Council Candidates forum Thursday October 16, 2025 - in person and on Zoom

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

We’re looking forward to seeing folks at our City Council Candidates Forum this coming Thursday October 16, 2025 at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 14514 20th Ave NE. We’ll try to have doors open at 6pm, start the event at 6:30pm.

We’ll have an online option! Click here to join. This is our first time doing a Zoom event so please bear with us if there are any technical hitches.

Do you have any questions for the candidates? Please send them to briarcrestneighbors@gmail.com or call (206) 289-0185. We’ll also have cards to write down questions at the door.



Posted by DKH at 10:10 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  