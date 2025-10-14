Medicare Open Enrollment at the Shoreline Library - two sessions in Chinese

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Medicare Open Enrollment at the Shoreline Library
Cost: Free

Friday, October 17, 2-3pm
Presented in Chinese and English.
In partnership with the Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC).
Registration not required.

Fridays, October 3 – December 19, 2-5pm
No assistance November 28. Available in Chinese and English.
In partnership with the Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC).
Please email Jasmine at jasminec@cisc-seattle.org to request an appointment.
Walk-ins welcome if time permits.

Monday, October 27, 3:30-5pm
Presented by a Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program volunteer, Lee. SHIBA provides free, unbiased, and confidential assistance with Medicare health care choices.
Registration not required.

Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155


Posted by DKH at 9:30 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  