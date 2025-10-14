Medicare Open Enrollment at the Shoreline Library - two sessions in Chinese
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Friday, October 17, 2-3pm
Presented in Chinese and English.
In partnership with the Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC).
Registration not required.
Fridays, October 3 – December 19, 2-5pm
No assistance November 28. Available in Chinese and English.
In partnership with the Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC).
Please email Jasmine at jasminec@cisc-seattle.org to request an appointment.
Walk-ins welcome if time permits.
Monday, October 27, 3:30-5pm
Presented by a Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program volunteer, Lee. SHIBA provides free, unbiased, and confidential assistance with Medicare health care choices.
Registration not required.
Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
