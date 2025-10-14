What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – October 15 - 21
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – October 15 - 21
Halloween fun kicks off across Shoreline this week, and there are almost too many exciting events to choose from! From spooky haunts and creative markets to art shows, City Council Candidate forum, and local history, it’s a jam-packed week of fall festivities and neighborhood connections you won’t want to miss. Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Shoreline City Council Candidates Forum
Thursday, October 16
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Get to know the candidates for Shoreline City Council on Thursday, October 16. Send your questions for the candidates in advance to briarcrestneighbors@gmail.com.
Schedule:
6:30-7pm open chat
7-8pm Q&A (questions TBD)
8-8:30pm wrap up Q&A, final chance to chat
After 8:30: you get a broom
Hamlin Halloween Haunt
Friday, October 17
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Hamlin Park
Join us for Shoreline’s annual Hamlin Halloween Haunt. Listen to spooky songs and stories around a campfire, ride the hay wagon, pose in your costume in the photo booth, and play Halloween games. The first half hour is dedicated to activities with reduced sensory stimulation.
Upcycled Maker's Market
Saturday, October 18
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Magpie Thrift Shoreline
Join us at our first ever Everly event! Cohosted with Magpie Thrift Shoreline this thrifty maker's market will be celebrating small artists, makers, and other craftspeople who are breathing new life into secondhand objects. All vendors joining us work primarily in upcycled or recycled materials, because we believe that sustainability and creativity go hand in hand. Our nonprofit partner Everly will also be hosting a free upcycled craft table throughout the event, with crafts for a variety of ages! For accessibility purposes this event will be requiring high fidelity masks be worn for the first half, from 11AM - 2:30PM free masks in a variety of sizes will be provided. Thanks for keeping this space safer for disabled and immunocompromised folks in our community.
Halloween Carnival - Presented by Richmond Beach Community Association
Saturday, October 18
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Syre Elementary School
The Richmond Beach 2025 Halloween Carnival at Syre Elementary will be on October 18, from 2-6 PM for general attendees, but opening early (soft start) at 1 PM for people who may have special needs that may make navigating a crowd tricky or uncomfortable.
Six by Six NW hosted by Shorelake Arts
Saturday, October 18
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Community College
Celebrate creativity and community at ShoreLake Arts’ annual Six by Six NW Art Show! This beloved regional event brings together hundreds of artists—from first-timers to seasoned professionals—to showcase their talent in a fun, accessible format. Every artwork measures just 6 inches by 6 inches, and every piece is available for purchase for $36, making it the perfect opportunity to start or expand your art collection while supporting local artists. Guests can browse a stunning array of mediums and styles, enjoy refreshments, meet the artists, and even take home an original work of art that speaks to them. All proceeds support ShoreLake Arts’ year-round programs that nurture creativity and bring the arts to life in our community.
A People’s History of Lake Forest Park - A Manuscript written by David Buerge
Sunday, October 19
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Third Place Commons
Celebrate the Shoreline Historical Museum’s release of a vital manuscript that honors the Indigenous existence of the place we now call Lake Forest Park. This is the most recent work by historian David Buerge, author of Chief Seattle and The Town That Took His Name, and a long-time historian of the dxʷdəwʔabš "Duwamish" people. Mr. Buerge will present his work after introductions by Shoreline Historical Museum Director Kenneth Doutt, remarks from Keynote speaker Duwamish Tribal Council Member Ken Workman, Lake Forest Park Mayor Tom French, King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, and Lake Forest Park Elementary Teacher Lisa Collins.
I, Anatolia presented by TAPS Theater
Sunday, October 19
7:00 PM
Shoreline Community College Theater
I, Anatolia is the story of a land told through its people. Goddesses, queens, villagers, wives, kings, barbers: all step forward to speak. Their voices rise across thousands of years, weaving together myth, history, and everyday life. First staged in 1984, this groundbreaking play brings Anatolia’s memory alive on stage. Sometimes tragic, sometimes humorous, always deeply human, reminding us that behind every empire and every legend were people who loved, resisted, mourned, and laughed.
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs. Visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.
Posted by DKH at 10:24 PM
Tags: what's happening
0 comments:
Post a Comment