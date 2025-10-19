Business Spotlight: EMCOR Consulting – Building Family Unity Beyond Borders
Sunday, October 19, 2025
EMCOR Consulting – Building Family Unity Beyond Borders
In a world where families are spread across cities, countries, and continents, maintaining unity while running a family business can be a challenge. That’s where EMCOR Consulting comes in. Founded by Enrique Cordero and based right here in Shoreline, EMCOR helps families in business strengthen trust, create structure, and define shared values — all through the power of online collaboration. From succession planning to family governance, Enrique’s work bridges generations and geographies to help families thrive together.
Q&A with Enrique Cordero, owners of EMCOR Consulting
Q: How long have you been in business?
A: More than 12 years
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
A: After more than two decades running my own business and accompanying family enterprises across Central America and the Caribbean, I realized that what often threatens a family business isn’t competition — it’s disconnection. I wanted to help families rebuild trust, clarify their vision, and create structures that allow both the business and the family to thrive together. Moving my practice fully online became essential to that purpose: it has allowed me to bring families together across borders — from Central America and the Caribbean to the East Coast and now the Pacific Northwest — so they can work for the good of the family and the business, even when they live miles apart.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
A: Through EMCOR Consulting Group, I provide online consulting and coaching to families in business, helping them define their shared values, design family protocols, develop succession plans, and strengthen governance through family councils and boards. My online model allows every family member — wherever they are — to participate in the process, strengthening their unity while finding the role each can play without giving up their personal dreams or professional aspirations.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
A: Shoreline has the heart of a close-knit community and the creativity of a growing city. I love how people here are genuinely welcoming and value collaboration, diversity, and community spirit. It’s the perfect environment for meaningful conversations about family, purpose, and legacy.
Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?
A: I chose Shoreline because it reflects the values that guide my work — family, community, and sustainability. It’s also a strategic home base from which I can serve families across the Americas through online collaboration. From Shoreline, I connect every day with families who are miles apart geographically but united by the desire to build a stronger future together.
Q: What inspires you each day?
A: What inspires me most is witnessing families reconnect — parents, siblings, and successors rediscovering common ground. When a family that once struggled to communicate begins to work together for the good of everyone, it reaffirms why I do this. The fact that this can happen online, across countries and time zones, is truly inspiring.
Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?
A: Start by connecting — with people, with purpose, and with community. Shoreline is full of good-hearted, collaborative individuals who truly want to see others succeed. Take the time to build relationships, listen, and learn what the community values. A business grows stronger when it becomes part of something larger than itself.
Also, embrace flexibility and technology from the very beginning. Today’s Shoreline entrepreneur can serve both local clients and global markets. By working online, you can build a business without borders while keeping your roots firmly in this community. When you align your personal purpose with the needs of others, Shoreline becomes not just the place where your business starts — but the place where it belongs.
Q: What’s the secret to lasting family unity in business?
A: Freedom within connection. When every family member can stay true to their dreams while contributing to a shared purpose, the business grows — and so does the family.
Contact Information
Business Name: EMCOR Consulting
Owner: Enrique Cordero
Address: 16543 8th Ave. NE Unit B
Phone: +1 (206) 353-1304
Website: www.emcorconsulting.com
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/
