Meet the Candidate: LFP City Council Pos. 3 - Jon Lebo

I’m Jon Lebo, your current Lake Forest Park Councilmember, and I’m running for re-election because I care deeply about this community and want to keep building on the progress we’ve made together.As a lifelong Democrat, I believe in responsive, accountable, and forward-thinking local government. I value transparency, inclusion, and practical problem-solving that puts people first. Those beliefs guide every decision I make on the Council—listening carefully, focusing on facts, and working toward solutions that strengthen our community.I grew up here—starting kindergarten at Lake Forest Park Elementary and graduating from Shorecrest High School. Sixteen years ago, my wife and I moved back to raise our children in the same community that shaped me. Like many families, we were drawn by the city’s natural beauty, strong sense of neighborhood, and the small-town character that makes Lake Forest Park so special.Professionally, I’m a licensed architect who has spent more than three decades leading large, complex public projects—first at the University of Washington and now as Deputy Executive Project Director at Sound Transit, overseeing light-rail construction from Seattle to Redmond. That experience has taught me how to manage multimillion-dollar budgets, build consensus among diverse teams, and deliver results that serve the public interest.As your councilmember, I’ve focused on public safety, fiscal responsibility, and environmental stewardship. I sponsored pedestrian-safety improvements and supported measures to ensure our police have the tools, training, and resources they need to keep neighborhoods safe.Lake Forest Park is in strong financial shape. Our reserves are healthy, core services are fully funded, and we have the flexibility to meet near-term needs without raising property taxes. The city’s focus should remain on using existing resources efficiently, planning ahead for future costs, and pursuing grants and partnerships before asking taxpayers for additional funding.I’ve worked to preserve our neighborhood character while supporting housing choices that fit Lake Forest Park’s identity. I don’t support increasing housing density or promoting commercial businesses within residential areas. While some candidates have suggested allowing small neighborhood cafés or local groceries, my seven years on the Planning Commission—and later on the Council—have shown how zoning changes can have far-reaching, unintended consequences. Zoning laws cannot be narrowly written to allow only specific uses, and once an area is opened for commercial activity, it can lead to results different from what residents envisioned. Such changes can alter the quiet, residential nature of our neighborhoods. Our residents value the peaceful, natural setting that defines Lake Forest Park, and growth must respect that character.Looking ahead, my priorities include strengthening community safety, improving pedestrian walkways and bike connections, expanding open spaces that bring people together, protecting our natural environment, and maintaining a fiscally responsible, transparent city budget that reflects community values.With your support, we can continue to protect what makes Lake Forest Park unique while planning wisely for the future—keeping our city safe, welcoming, and resilient for generations to come.Thank you—I’d be honored to earn your vote.