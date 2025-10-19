Shoreline protest draws thousands

By Diane Hettrick

The Shoreline No Kings / Rise Up event started with a rally at the Park at Town Center at 175th. Candidates for Shoreline City Council and Sen. Jesse Salamon spoke.







At 1pm participants took to the streets, marching to 185th then lining both sides of Aurora. Hundreds of car drove by during the entire two hour sign waving, all honking their horns in support.





As President Trump described Portland as a "hellhole" with "stores boarded up" and "everything on fire" as an excuse for flying in the Texas National Guard, protesters there responded with humor, donning inflatable frog costumes and dancing in front of the ICE troops.







Frogs have become a symbol of the protest and the Shoreline demonstration had its share.







"Democracy takes courage" reads one sign and the cat is holding a sign that says "It's so bad even the indoor cats are here."





Photo by Claudia Meadows

Shoreline was one of 2600 scheduled protests in the country. Seattleites gathered at the Seattle Center Fountain and marched through the city, filling the streets from side to side and stretching out for a mile and a half.





Rick Steves rallied south Snohomish county people in a gathering of thousands at City Park.







