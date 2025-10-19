Shoreline protest draws thousands

Sunday, October 19, 2025

 

By Diane Hettrick
Photos by Pam Cross (except as noted)

The Shoreline No Kings / Rise Up event started with a rally at the Park at Town Center at 175th. Candidates for Shoreline City Council and Sen. Jesse Salamon spoke.


At 1pm participants took to the streets, marching to 185th then lining both sides of Aurora. Hundreds of car drove by during the entire two hour sign waving, all honking their horns in support.

As President Trump described Portland as a "hellhole" with "stores boarded up" and "everything on fire" as an excuse for flying in the Texas National Guard, protesters there responded with humor, donning inflatable frog costumes and dancing in front of the ICE troops.


Frogs have become a symbol of the protest and the Shoreline demonstration had its share.


"Democracy takes courage" reads one sign and the cat is holding a sign that says "It's so bad even the indoor cats are here."

Photo by Claudia Meadows

Shoreline was one of 2600 scheduled protests in the country. Seattleites gathered at the Seattle Center Fountain and marched through the city, filling the streets from side to side and stretching out for a mile and a half.

Rick Steves rallied south Snohomish county people in a gathering of thousands at City Park.


Posted by DKH at 5:01 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  