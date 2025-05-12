Take part in creating the Lake Forest Park Climate Hub mural



Did you notice in April that the large brown wall near the stage, in the Lake Forest Park Third Place Commons, was suddenly painted blue? Did you notice in April that the large brown wall near the stage, in the Lake Forest Park Third Place Commons, was suddenly painted blue?





Then maybe you also noticed that last Wednesday the outline of a mural appeared.







This beautiful mural, designed by artists Debbie Tomassi (owner of Red Sky Gallery) and Staci Adman (local muralist) will soon be the backdrop for our new LFP Climate Hub. The mural is over 24 feet long and 14 feet high. This beautiful mural, designed by artists Debbie Tomassi (owner of Red Sky Gallery) and Staci Adman (local muralist) will soon be the backdrop for our new LFP Climate Hub. The mural is over 24 feet long and 14 feet high.



The Climate Hub will be a place to learn about climate change in our local area. It will be a community resource with a wealth of information available for you to explore the many ways that climate change affects us in LFP and neighboring areas.





Find out how to get involved in the many efforts underway by our engaged citizens. What are your interests?







You can learn how you can protect yourself and your environment from changes such as increased temperatures, more severe drought, poor air quality. Or discover where Greenhouse emissions are produced in Lake Forest Park, and ways you can help reduce them. You can learn how you can protect yourself and your environment from changes such as increased temperatures, more severe drought, poor air quality. Or discover where Greenhouse emissions are produced in Lake Forest Park, and ways you can help reduce them.





Who is working on monitoring our stream quality as local temperatures change? How can we protect our tree canopy and wild areas? Would you like to join them?



Our Climate Hub will be a place to get involved, interact, plan and discuss. Get to know others with your interests and concerns and suggest ideas. And have fun while taking part in your community.







The next step is to paint the mural, and everyone is invited to join in. The next step is to paint the mural, and everyone is invited to join in.





We are working with Urban Artworks for our community paint day on Sunday June 1, 2025. Sign up for a painting shift. We will have all the supplies you will need.









Excited to see you at the Hub.



--Climate Hub Committee Email us at: LFPclimatehub@gmail.com to register your interest, and you will get an email when the online signup is available.Excited to see you at the Hub.--Climate Hub Committee









