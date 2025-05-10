Solarize Kenmore program for solar roofs also available to Lake Forest Park

Photo courtesy Daily Sabah Have your thought about a solar roof?









Vetted providers who can determine if your home is a good prospect for a solar roof can come to your home and provide an estimate for the cost of solarizing.









City of Lake Forest Park residents and small businesses can join the program and get the benefits of the program



Solar energy has become an increasingly popular option for homeowners looking to reduce their carbon footprint, save on energy costs, enhance grid reliability and increase property value. Investigating solar energy for your home can offer numerous benefits, both immediate and long-term.



Solar power is a clean, renewable energy source that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. By harnessing the power of the sun, homeowners can significantly lower their carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future.





Solar panels generate electricity without producing harmful pollutants, making them an eco-friendly alternative to traditional energy sources.



Installing solar panels provides a safe, reliable source of energy. In Lake Forest Park most of the electricity is generated by Seattle City Light’s hydro power. Solar power provides homeowners and small businesses increased reliability.



By generating your own electricity, you can become less reliant on the grid, something particularly beneficial in areas prone to power outages.



Homes equipped with solar panels often experience an increase in property value.





Studies have shown that homes with solar energy systems sell faster and at a higher price than those without. Potential buyers are attracted to the idea of lower energy costs and the environmental benefits associated with solar energy.









The government incentives are still in place. These incentives can significantly reduce the upfront costs of installing solar panels and improve the return on investment. incentives include tax credits, rebates, net metering programs.



Adopting solar energy can make cities more resilient to the impacts of climate change. Solar reduces reliance on fossil fuels. The reduction in fossil fuels can improve air quality and public health. Homeowners and small businesses that invest in solar power contribute to a larger movement towards sustainability and environmental stewardship.



Solarizing Kenmore provides participants with a site assessment to determine the suitability of your property. Factors such as roof condition, shading, and available space will impact the efficiency and effectiveness of the solar energy system. Professional installers can provide a detailed assessment and recommend the best options for your specific situation.



The size and design of the solar energy system will depend on your energy consumption, budget, and available space. A larger system can generate more electricity but will require a higher initial investment.



While there are considerations and challenges to address, the potential rewards make solar energy an attractive option for homeowners seeking to create a sustainable and cost-effective living environment.







Kenmore is offering a program called Solarize Kenmore. Lake Forest Park residents are invited to participate.