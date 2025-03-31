

What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline?

March 12 - 18





Get ready, Shoreline! This week is packed with exciting events for every interest—from hands-on workshops and community work parties to lively social gatherings and insightful discussions. Whether you’re looking for tutoring support, eager to dive into an urbanist book jam, or ready to sharpen your tools for spring, there’s something happening every day.

Don’t miss out on Rainbow Bingo, the ShoreLake Arts Annual Gala, or the big 50th-anniversary celebration at the Senior Activity Center. Plus, if home improvement is on your mind, Tuesday’s workshop at City Hall is a must! Mark your calendars and make the most of what Shoreline has to offer this week!









Wednesday, March 12, 2025

5:00

PM - 7:00

PM

Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

6:30

PM - 8:30

PM

Urbanist Book Jam is kinda like a book club, except instead of everyone reading the same book, we all read different books, and then everyone has five minutes to present the most IMPORTANT, most COMPELLING, most MIND BLOWING ideas in the book to everyone else. This isn't school - you won't be graded and we encourage passion, style, and weirdness. You'll come away 10 times smarter, probably save a bunch of time, and make some new friends! Want to present a book? Let us know in the survey and we'll send some pointers for your presentation. Don't want to present a book? No problem!!

Thursday, March 13, 2025

10:00

AM - 4:00

PM

Due to the temporary closure of the Shoreline Recology Store, Recology is hosting small pop-ups for Shoreline residents at City Hall. From 10 am-4 pm Shoreline residents can drop off LIMITED quantities of the following hard-to-recycle items: Fluorescent bulbs, Textiles, Books, Electronics, Small appliances, Styrofoam, Small propane canisters.

Please note: Recology will not accept any other hard-to-recycle items besides the ones listed above. Drop-off limits apply. Visit Recology's website for full details.

They will also be offering the option to pay your Recology bill in person!

Thursday, March 13, 2025

2:00

PM - 3:30

PM

At some point, we will either become caregivers or need caregiving ourselves. Share caregiving stories and discuss what we know about navigating the healthcare system, researching in-home care, assisted living or nursing facilities and handling the workload. Wisdom Cafés provide space for older adults to engage in ongoing and facilitated conversations about livability issues affecting all people as we grow.

Registration not required.

Thursday, March 13, 2025

7:00

PM - 8:00

PM

Virtual Via Zoom –

Community | Connection | Support





A safe space for healthcare workers to create community & connection, find support around burnout. Facilitated by Doris, RN who worked as a nurse for over 20 years experiencing many cycles of burnout during her career. Now she works with nurses experiencing burnout in 1:1 coaching and brings all her knowledge and experience to healthcare workers in workshops focusing on getting Beyond Burnout.

Friday, March 14, 2025

6:00

PM - 9:30

PM

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!

Cash Beverage Bar, Rainbow Jell-O Shots, Prizes!

Please note that this is a 21 and over event

Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. The $20 Admission reserves your seat and includes the evening’s entertainment plus loaded nachos.

Doors open at 6:00 pm

Bingo begins at 7:00 pm

$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.

Saturday, March 15, 2025

12:00

PM - 4:00

PM

Celebrate women-owned businesses that empower our world one bite at a time. Town & Country Markets are proud to partner with so many wonderful women-owned businesses, and this March we’re hosting open houses in all six of our markets featuring and highlighting some of the great WOB brands we love. Please come and join us on March 15th from 12-4pm to meet some of our favorite WOB partners and hear their stories. They'll be bringing some goodies to share, and T&C teams will be cooking up some tasty treats to make your day even more delicious.

Saturday, March 15, 2025

2:00

PM - 3:30

PM

This tool sharpening class is taught by Joel Gregory, one of the founding members of the NE Seattle Tool Library. He’ll show you how to sharpen a variety of tools, from shovels to loppers to hand pruners to tin snips. He’ll discuss a variety of sharpening techniques and answer any questions you may have about what tool to use for which job.

Saturday, March 15, 2025

5:00

PM - 9:00

PM

You're invited to the Shorelake Arts Gala! Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the arts, complete with live entertainment, exquisite dining, and inspiring art displays. Enjoy an elegant atmosphere where you can mingle with fellow art enthusiasts, network with community leaders, and help support local arts organizations. Mark your calendar for this special night of creativity and community, and come be a part of an event that truly champions the vibrant spirit of our arts scene. We look forward to celebrating with you!

Sunday, March 16, 2025

10:00

AM - 11:30

AM

In this class, we’ll work together to start vegetables, flowers, and herbs from seed. By pooling our resources we can check this task off of our garden chore list, rather than waiting too long and, yet again, buying plant starts from the nursery. By starting plants from seed we have access to more varieties than are usually readily available. Please bring any seeds you have to share and any small containers to start seeds in. If you have any shadow plant trays to bring home your starts, please bring them. We’ll have some supplies on hand as well.

About the instructor, Susan Gregory: Susan is a landscape designer with many years of experience both designing and implementing small and large landscape projects. She holds a degree in landscape design from Edmonds Community College and completed a permaculture course with Toby Hemenway. She ran a successful design/build company for 12 years.

Monday, March 17, 2025

11:30

AM - 1:30

PM

Get ready to celebrate in style as the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center marks its 50th anniversary on St. Patrick’s Day! Join us on Monday, March 17th from 11:30 am—1:30 pm for a festive lunch, delicious cake, lively entertainment, and the exciting unveiling of the Center’s 1995 Time Capsule. Plus, you’ll have the chance to leave your own personal message for the next time capsule! Please call the Reception Desk at 206-365-1536 to register by March 12th to secure your spot. This event will replace Community Dining, and there’s no fee to join in the fun and celebrate our milestone anniversary! This event is generously sponsored by our friends at Home Instead. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime celebration!

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

10:00

AM - 2:00

PM

We invite you to our upcoming work party! We’re excited to continue our restoration efforts at Paramount Open Space with the help of volunteer neighbors, friends, and family. People of all ages welcome as no experience is necessary. A great opportunity to meet your neighbors and build community! Remember to dress for the weather with long sleeves and boots.

More Info at:

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

5:00

PM - 7:00

PM

Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

5:00

PM - 6:30

PM

Learn how to find, prepare, and print 3D models on our Prusa MK3S+ 3D printer! No previous knowledge is required. This class will cover where to source 3D models online, how to slice files using Prusa Slicer, and how to operate the machine. You are encouraged to bring your own laptop to the class and download Prusa Slicer by clicking here, but it is not required. This class will not include a 3D modeling aspect. If you are interested in learning 3D modeling, check out our other class—3D Printer Orientation: Foundations of CAD. Taking the 3D Printer Orientation is required to use our in-house printer. You must also be a member of NE Seattle Tool Library or Shoreline Tool Library to take this class. Become a member here!

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

6:00

PM - 8:00

PM

Do you have a home improvement project in mind, but need some guidance to get started? Is it a house remodel/addition, subdivision of property, driveway alteration, site drainage change, deck replacement/repair, or tree project? The City is offering three free workshops this spring to help with your potential project. You do not want to miss this opportunity to take advantage of staff resources in a more relaxed setting in the evening. Technical reviewers will be available to help with questions regarding your house, property, land uses, and streets along with City requirements and permit information. Depending on the scope of your project, you can meet with up to three technical reviewers. Note: Meetings with technical reviewers are only open to Shoreline property owners.