Edmonds Driftwood Players' production of CLUE: The Musical opens Friday

Wednesday, March 12, 2025


EDP's production of CLUE: The Musical opens THIS FRIDAY and runs through April 6!

This show is essentially sold out, with just a few scattered single tickets and ADA seats available, but we do have a waitlist going in the event of advance cancellations! 

More information here
Show Synopsis: The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon. 

Audience members determine the fate of the evening by choosing from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions! 

The audience helps deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening. Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room.

The Driftwood Players perform at the Wade James Theatre 950 Main Street, Edmonds WA 98020


Posted by DKH at 3:08 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  