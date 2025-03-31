Edmonds Driftwood Players' production of CLUE: The Musical opens Friday



EDP's production of CLUE: The Musical opens THIS FRIDAY and runs through April 6! EDP's production of CLUE: The Musical opens THIS FRIDAY and runs through April 6!





More information here

Show Synopsis: The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon. Show Synopsis: The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world’s best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon.





Audience members determine the fate of the evening by choosing from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions!









The Driftwood Players perform at the The audience helps deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening. Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room.The Driftwood Players perform at the Wade James Theatre 950 Main Street, Edmonds WA 98020









This show is essentially sold out, with just a few scattered single tickets and ADA seats available, but we do have a waitlist going in the event of advance cancellations!