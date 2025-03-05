University of Washington School of Drama presents Sarah Ruhl’s Late, A Cowboy Song

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

The University of Washington School of Drama invites audiences to experience Late, A Cowboy Song, a bold and unconventional play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, directed by Nick O’Leary (UW Drama MFA, ‘25).

Running March 11–15, 2025, at the Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theatre, this production explores gender identity, queer love, and the courage to defy expectations - all told through Ruhl’s signature poetic storytelling.

LATE, A COWBOY SONG

By Sarah Ruhl
Directed by Nick O’Leary

A story of love, cowboys, and escaping convention

Set in Pittsburgh, Late, A Cowboy Song follows Mary, Crick, and Red—three people grappling with love, identity, and the courage to break free. Mary is trapped in an unfulfilling relationship with Crick, who clings to outdated ideals of love and masculinity. Then there’s Red - a cowboy, a free spirit, and a woman - who offers Mary a glimpse of another way to live.

“We’re all taught that love looks a certain way,” says director Nick O’Leary. “This play challenges that. It asks: What would it mean to follow our own rhythms, not the ones society imposes?”

At its core, Late, A Cowboy Song is about bravery.

“This play is about people stuck in boxes,” O’Leary explains. “Red is brave enough to live on her own terms, when most of us can’t imagine following our hearts feels impossible when society tells us not to.”

When: March 11–15, 2025
  • Preview Performance: March 7, 7:30 PM
  • Tuesday, March 11 – 7:30 PM
  • Wednesday, March 12 – 7:30 PM
  • Thursday, March 13 – 7:30 PM
  • Friday, March 14 – 7:30 PM
  • Saturday, March 15 – 2:00 PM
Where: 
Tickets: $10–$22  Buy Tickets


