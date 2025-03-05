New speed limits in Lake Forest Park

Wednesday, March 5, 2025


On February 6, 2025, the City introduced new speed limits across Lake Forest Park to ensure safer streets for everyone.

Map 1 Local Access new limit 20mph

What’s Changing?
  • Local Access Streets: New limit: 20 mph (map 1)
  • Arterials/Collectors: New limit: 25 mph (map 2)
Map 2 Arterials new limit 25mph

Why the Change?
  • To reduce accidents and protect pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.
  • To foster a more livable, walkable community where everyone can feel at ease.
  • In response to community input and the latest research and safety studies.
Help Us Keep Out Community Safe!
  • Follow the new speed limits.
  • Stay alert and mindful of your speedometer.
  • Encourage friends and neighbors to do the same.
By embracing these new speed limits, we’re creating safer neighborhoods, protecting our families, and strengthening the sense of community pride that makes Lake Forest Park a wonderful place to call home.


