New speed limits in Lake Forest Park
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
On February 6, 2025, the City introduced new speed limits across Lake Forest Park to ensure safer streets for everyone.
- Local Access Streets: New limit: 20 mph (map 1)
- Arterials/Collectors: New limit: 25 mph (map 2)
|Map 2 Arterials new limit 25mph
Why the Change?
- To reduce accidents and protect pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.
- To foster a more livable, walkable community where everyone can feel at ease.
- In response to community input and the latest research and safety studies.
- Follow the new speed limits.
- Stay alert and mindful of your speedometer.
- Encourage friends and neighbors to do the same.
