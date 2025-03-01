Summer camps at Kruckeberg Garden: Birds Connect Nature Camp and Girls Rock Math Camp

Saturday, March 1, 2025

We are excited to host Youth Summer Camps at Kruckeberg Garden through our partner organizations:

Birds Connect Seattle

Birds Connect Seattle started Nature Camp in 1982, and for over 40 years we’ve built a reputation for quality environmental learning, emphasizing experiential outdoor activities that instill an appreciation for nature. Small group instruction with experienced naturalists inspires children to become an explorer and a steward of the land while engaging with a variety of nature based topics. Scholarships available.
  • June 23-27
  • June 30- July 3
  • July 7-11
  • July 14-18
  • July 21-25
Information and Registration for Nature Camps at Kruckeberg: NATURE CAMPS

Girls Rock Math Camp

Girls Rock Math is an empowering, arts-based math camp. Our camps offer engaging themes that capture a girls' interest and imagination, and we use that as a catalyst for math growth, through real-life, hands-on math projects. Creative and fun experiences with math help develop confidence, excitement, and joy around learning.
  • July 28-Aug 1
  • Aug 4-8
  • August 11-15
Information and Registration for Girls Rock Math Camps at Kruckeberg: GIRLS ROCK MATH CAMPS


