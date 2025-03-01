Summer camps at Kruckeberg Garden: Birds Connect Nature Camp and Girls Rock Math Camp
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Birds Connect Seattle
Birds Connect Seattle started Nature Camp in 1982, and for over 40 years we’ve built a reputation for quality environmental learning, emphasizing experiential outdoor activities that instill an appreciation for nature. Small group instruction with experienced naturalists inspires children to become an explorer and a steward of the land while engaging with a variety of nature based topics. Scholarships available.
- June 23-27
- June 30- July 3
- July 7-11
- July 14-18
- July 21-25
Girls Rock Math Camp
Girls Rock Math is an empowering, arts-based math camp. Our camps offer engaging themes that capture a girls' interest and imagination, and we use that as a catalyst for math growth, through real-life, hands-on math projects. Creative and fun experiences with math help develop confidence, excitement, and joy around learning.
- July 28-Aug 1
- Aug 4-8
- August 11-15
