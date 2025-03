Summer camps at Kruckeberg Garden: Birds Connect Nature Camp and Girls Rock Math Camp

June 23-27

June 30- July 3

July 7-11

July 14-18

July 21-25

Birds Connect Seattle started Nature Camp in 1982, and for over 40 years we’ve built a reputation for quality environmental learning, emphasizing experiential outdoor activities that instill an appreciation for nature. Small group instruction with experienced naturalists inspires children to become an explorer and a steward of the land while engaging with a variety of nature based topics. Scholarships available.Information and Registration for Nature Camps at Kruckeberg: NATURE CAMPS