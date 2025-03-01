City of Shoreline confirms commitment to creating a welcoming community for LGBTQIA2S+ individuals

Image courtesy Ron Beck Designs On February 24, 2025, the Shoreline City Council passed Resolution No. 542 affirming the City’s commitment to ensuring that all individuals, regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation or gender expression, feel safe and supported. On February 24, 2025, the Shoreline City Council passed Resolution No. 542 affirming the City’s commitment to ensuring that all individuals, regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation or gender expression, feel safe and supported.





In 2017, the City adopted Resolution No. 401, declaring the City of Shoreline to be an inviting, equitable and safe community for all.





Shoreline recognizes the inherent worth and equal rights of all people, including LGBTQIA2S+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual and two-spirit) people.





The City strongly condemns any act of harassment, bullying, intimidation, violence, or other acts of hate that are based on immigration status, sexual orientation, gender or gender identity or expression, faith, race, national origin, age, ability, ethnicity, housing status, economic status, or other social status.





LGBTQIA2S+ individuals face ongoing discrimination, violence, and systemic barriers that threaten their safety, well-being, and human rights.





The Shoreline City Council firmly states its commitment to protecting human rights for all individuals, and believes that access to healthcare, education, and peaceful enjoyment of their lives are fundamental rights to all people.





The City is an inviting, equitable and safe community for all, including LGBTQIA2S+ individuals, and the City is committed to standing together with the people of Shoreline in opposing hate, violence, and acts of intolerance committed against our community members.







