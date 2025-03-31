Shorecrest Spring Plant Sale - on now
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Get your hands on some great prices for a variety of plants from flowers to herbs and vegetables, all while supporting the Class of 2028 with the Shorecrest Spring Plant Sale.
These are healthy, high quality plants from Tom DeSanto Greenhouses. Donʼt wait – our sale ends April 10, 2025.
Order form with cash/check is here or order online following these instructions or get a paper order form at the ASB window at the school.
Plants will be ready for pickup on April 30th. Email johanna.phillips@ssd412.org for more info.
