Shorecrest Spring Plant Sale - on now

Wednesday, March 12, 2025


The Annual Shorecrest Spring Plant Sale is on now! Planting season is starting! 

Get your hands on some great prices for a variety of plants from flowers to herbs and vegetables, all while supporting the Class of 2028 with the Shorecrest Spring Plant Sale. 

These are healthy, high quality plants from Tom DeSanto Greenhouses. Donʼt wait – our sale ends April 10, 2025.

Order form with cash/check is here or order online following these instructions or get a paper order form at the ASB window at the school. 

Plants will be ready for pickup on April 30th. Email johanna.phillips@ssd412.org for more info.


Posted by DKH at 3:21 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  