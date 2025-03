Photo courtesy South County Fire

Investigators with the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office determined this fire started with a candle. Investigators with the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office determined this fire started with a candle.

Never leave candles unattended and keep them at least 1 foot from anything that can burn.







A fire sprinkler kept an apartment fire from getting out of control in the Eastmont area last night. Thankfully, no one was hurt.