Rep Lauren Davis will bring her impaired driving bill back next year
Monday, March 3, 2025
| The Washington state Capitol building in 2024.
(Bill Lucia/Washington State Standard)
"One of a suite of bills aiming to tackle the rise in traffic deaths, House Bill 1426 would have created a new type of civil protection order focused on impaired driving.
"The court orders could have required drivers to have ignition interlock devices in their cars or stop drinking entirely.
'The bill had sponsors from both sides of the aisle, and had broad support from interest groups. But the prime sponsor, Rep. Lauren Davis, D-Shoreline, said the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee “felt there was more work to be done to hash out the implementation logistics.” She plans to bring back a revised version next year."
