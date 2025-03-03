Partygoer stabs host in north Seattle

Monday, March 3, 2025

14200 blocks of Linden Ave N
At 2:30am on Sunday March 2, 2025, Seattle police officers responded to the 14200 block of Linden Ave N for a report of a person stabbed. 

Upon arrival, officers located one person in front of the location with a stab wound to their back. 

Seattle Fire arrived and treated the victim who was taken to Harborview Medical Center via ambulance with a non-life-threatening injury. 

Victim would not speak with officers. A witness stated the victim was having a party in their apartment and an altercation began between the victim and one of the party attendees which continued outside. 

The suspect then stabbed the victim before leaving the scene. Witness advised officers that the victim stated they were assaulted due to being transgender. Area check for the suspect yielded negative results. 


