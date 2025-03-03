Partygoer stabs host in north Seattle
Monday, March 3, 2025
|14200 blocks of Linden Ave N
Upon arrival, officers located one person in front of the location with a stab wound to their back.
Seattle Fire arrived and treated the victim who was taken to Harborview Medical Center via ambulance with a non-life-threatening injury.
Victim would not speak with officers. A witness stated the victim was having a party in their apartment and an altercation began between the victim and one of the party attendees which continued outside.
The suspect then stabbed the victim before leaving the scene. Witness advised officers that the victim stated they were assaulted due to being transgender. Area check for the suspect yielded negative results.
0 comments:
Post a Comment