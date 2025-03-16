ORCA transit ridership grows to 151 million trips

Regional ridership jumps 12% in 2024





Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit delivered 134 million trips in 2023 and 151 million trips in 2024.



The growing popularity of transit aligns with recent expansions and improvements across the region.





Transit agencies celebrated adding more bus trips, opening new bus rapid transit lines, launching Sound Transit Link light rail extensions, offering more fast ferry and water taxi service, and extending “first-mile, last-mile” options that connect neighborhoods that do not yet have frequent bus or light rail service.



Transit even more important in 2025 and beyond



Especially with an increase in in-person work and our region’s growing population, transit offers many benefits.









Transit will be even more important this year and in the years ahead. Since January 2025, vehicle traffic and transit ridership further increased as Amazon office staff resumed in-person work five days a week.

In 2026, Seattle is hosting the FIFA Men’s World Cup, bringing hundreds of thousands of people from around the world to the Puget Sound region.

Additionally, the Washington State Department of Transportation will be making major improvements to Interstate 5, with resulting changes, closures and detours also affecting alternate routes and side streets.



Transit is uniquely able to help large numbers of people get where they need to go safely and reliably, while enjoying the journey.





Compared to private vehicles, more people taking public transportation means shorter commuting times, lower stress levels, less pollution, reduced congestion, and cutting travel costs such as gasoline, insurance, maintenance and parking.

Transit in the Puget Sound region delivered 17 million more trips in 2024 than the prior year, according to six ORCA transit agencies.