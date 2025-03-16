Joint meeting of North City Water District, Northshore and Shoreline Fire Departments

Sunday, March 16, 2025


The North City Water District, Northshore and Shoreline Fire Departments will hold a joint meeting on Thursday, March 27, 2025, 5:00pm, at the North City Water District Headquarters 1519 NE 177th Street, Shoreline WA 98155.

On the agenda:
  • Sound Transit status for Lynnwood Link the NE 145th St/SR 522
  • Fircrest Facility
  • Shoreline Fire Department 
    • Regionalization Update
    • Staffing Update 
    • Capital Projects Update 
    • Training Opportunities
  • North City Water District 
    • Capital Projects Update
    • Flexnet system

