Joint meeting of North City Water District, Northshore and Shoreline Fire Departments
Sunday, March 16, 2025
The North City Water District, Northshore and Shoreline Fire Departments will hold a joint meeting on Thursday, March 27, 2025, 5:00pm, at the North City Water District Headquarters 1519 NE 177th Street, Shoreline WA 98155.
On the agenda:
- Sound Transit status for Lynnwood Link the NE 145th St/SR 522
- Fircrest Facility
- Shoreline Fire Department
- Regionalization Update
- Staffing Update
- Capital Projects Update
- Training Opportunities
- North City Water District
- Capital Projects Update
- Flexnet system
