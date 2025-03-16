National Catio Day

Sunday, March 16, 2025


Happy National Catio Day! 

Catios are outdoor cat enclosures which help keep cats safe from the dangers of predators and poisons and help protect birds and wildlife too. It's a win for all!

Are you interested in building a catio for your cat? Visit CatioSpaces.com for resources including DIY Plans. 

Save 10% off any DIY plan using promo code SAFE10. Plus, Catio Spaces will donate 10% to Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe) in Shoreline, so you can give comfort to your cat and so many more with each purchase.


Posted by DKH at 3:33 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  