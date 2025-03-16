Business Spotlight: KidVantage - Providing Every Child with a Strong Start





KidVantage is changing that reality by ensuring children have clothes, diapers, blankets, car seats, and other critical items for healthy development. With a mission rooted in community support and compassion, KidVantage has been making a difference for 34 years and now operates from three locations—including one right here in Shoreline.



We spoke with the team at KidVantage to learn more about their impact, what drives them, and how the Shoreline community can get involved.





How long have you been in business?



KidVantage was founded in 1990 by Karen Ridlon, a pediatric nurse practitioner who saw firsthand what kids need for healthy development and what families need to care for their children.





With a broken playpen, a few other donated items, grit, determination, and a strong community network, Karen started KidVantage. Over the past 34 years, KidVantage has grown from Karen’s dining room to three locations in King and Kitsap counties.





What inspired you to start your business?



"Children deserve to have a healthy start in life because we never know what gifts that child is bringing into the world," Karen Ridlon said. "It is our responsibility to make sure every child has sufficient nutrition, a secure ride, a safe place to sleep, clothes and books for school, and a family supported by the community."



What service does your business provide for our community?



KidVantage helps children have what they need to grow, play, learn, and thrive. We provide essential care, safety, and health goodsfor children experiencing the stresses of economic insecurity, systemic inequities, or family disruption.



How does your business support or give back to the local community?



Kids from birth through age 12 receive shoes, diapers, formula, blankets, coats, and much more through KidVantage and our service partners.



We also support expectant and postpartum mothers, providing maternity wear, personal care goods, and mother-infant support items.



Because of KidVantage, kids are warm, healthy, safe, and better prepared to fulfill their own potential.





What future plans or goals do you have for your business?



KidVantage is always growing and evolving to meet the needs of local children. Our goal is to continue expanding services, reach more families in need, and ensure that no child in our community goes without basic essentials.





What’s your next upcoming event?

KidVantage invites you to Take a Chance for Kids! Join us on March 21, 2025, for an exciting evening featuring a fantasy casino, live auction, raffles, prizes, hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and more.



The Ballroom on the Lake, Vasa Park Resort on Lake Sammamish

March 21, 2025 – Doors open at 6:30pm.

Early Bird Tickets: $85 (available through February)

Standard Tickets: $100 (starting March 1st)



All proceeds benefit KidVantage—help us raise our paddles to do good for local kids!



Get tickets here KidVantage invites you to Take a Chance for Kids!Join us on, for an exciting evening featuring a fantasy casino, live auction, raffles, prizes, hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and more.The Ballroom on the Lake, Vasa Park Resort on Lake SammamishMarch 21, 2025 – Doors open at 6:30pm.Early Bird Tickets: $85 (available through February)Standard Tickets: $100 (starting March 1st)All proceeds benefit KidVantage—help us raise our paddles to do good for local kids!







Every child deserves to grow up with the essentials needed to thrive, but many families struggle to provide basic necessities.