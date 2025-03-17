Meerkerk Gardens' peak rhododendron bloom expected during April and May; Spectacular array of blooms March to June

[Greenbank, Washington, March 14] – As spring approaches, Meerkerk Gardens, a renowned garden nestled in the heart of Whidbey Island, is delighted to announce the anticipated peak bloom of its breathtaking rhododendron collection during the months of April and May.





Photo courtesy Meerkerk Gardens This annual spectacle promises visitors an awe-inspiring display of color and beauty amidst a tranquil woodland garden setting. This annual spectacle promises visitors an awe-inspiring display of color and beauty amidst a tranquil woodland garden setting.





Rhododendrons, known for their vibrant hues and diverse varieties, take center stage at Meerkerk Gardens during the spring months.





Visitors can expect a stunning panorama of rhododendron blooms in various shades of pink, purple, white, and red, creating a picturesque landscape that is truly a sight to behold.





From delicate blossoms to lush, full blooms, the rhododendrons at Meerkerk Gardens showcase the diversity and splendor of these beloved flowering shrubs.





“Blooming rhododendrons are already popping open all over the place,” said Daniel Burns, Publicity, Communications and Event Manager at Meerkerk Gardens.



"We are eagerly anticipating the peak bloom of our rhododendron collection, which is the highlight of the spring season here. Our team has been working tirelessly to ensure that visitors will have an unforgettable experience as they wander through our gardens and marvel at the stunning display of rhododendrons and other plants in bloom."



In addition to rhododendrons, Meerkerk Gardens boasts a rich tapestry of other blooming plants throughout the spring and summer seasons. Visitors can explore a diverse array of flowers, including azaleas, magnolias, and many other spring favorites, each contributing to the garden's vibrant and ever-changing landscape.





Photo courtesy Meerkerk Gardens Meerkerk Gardens offers visitors not only a visual feast of blooms but also a peaceful retreat where they can reconnect with nature and enjoy moments of serenity amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Meerkerk Gardens offers visitors not only a visual feast of blooms but also a peaceful retreat where they can reconnect with nature and enjoy moments of serenity amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life.





With winding pathways, tranquil ponds, and lush greenery, the gardens provide the perfect setting for relaxation, inspiration, and exploration.





Whether visitors are gardening enthusiasts, nature lovers, or simply seeking a tranquil escape,





Meerkerk Gardens welcomes all to experience the beauty and splendor of spring in bloom.





Photo courtesy Meerkerk Gardens The Gardens also hosts special events such as the Mother’s Day Concert in May, the Bluegrass Festival in August and Fall Festival in October. The Gardens also hosts special events such as the Mother’s Day Concert in May, the Bluegrass Festival in August and Fall Festival in October.





A specialty nursery gives visitors an opportunity to purchase rhododendrons and azaleas and other woodland companion plants on weekends.





Meerkerk Gardens, located in Greenbank , features 10 acres of display gardens and 43 acres of natural woodlands with 2-plus miles of trails.





The Gardens are open 365 days a year except during extreme weather events.





Adult admission is $10. Children under 13 are free. Dogs on-leash are welcome.



