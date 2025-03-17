Authors at Third Place Books in April and May

|Entrance to Third Place Books
Dear reader,
April brings us a welcome return visit from Gretchen Rubin
, a lifestyle guru with incredible taste in books—check her Instagram if you get the chance, where she's been on a kick promoting the practice of reading daily, and can be seen recommending books by Helen Dewitt, Blake Butler, Iris Murdoch, or Lucy Sante. (She also gives great advice on goal-setting.)Margaret Owen
returns for the final book in her Little Thieves trilogy on April 7th.
If you missed last week's announcement, the world-traveling naturalist, mountaineer, and writer Robert Macfarlane
is coming on June 12 for a special event at our Lake Forest Park store, and tickets have been selling swiftly (to our delight!). Macfarlane's new book, Is a River Alive?, is a groundbreaking work on the rights of nature.
Spencer Ruchti
Author Events Manager
Sarah Jio
Insignificant Others: A Novel
Tue 4/1 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park
From bestselling author Sarah Jio comes an escapist timeslip novel following a young woman stuck in a “time loop” of one-day relationships with romantic partners from her past, perfect for readers of Rebecca Serle’s In Five Years and Josie Silver’s One Day in December.
“An ingenious and heartfelt love story. I absolutely adored this novel!” —Emily Giffin
Margaret Owen with Marissa Meyer
Holy Terrors
Mon 4/7 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park
Time magic, betrayals, and doppelgängers await in this enchanting and explosive final installment of the Little Thieves trilogy by Margaret Owen.
It will take everything Vanja is to save not only herself and the people she loves, but time as we know it. Margaret Owen shows us the beauty and peace we find in loving—and forgiving—ourselves of past mistakes.
Marissa Meyer, author of the Lunar Chronicles series, joins in conversation.
Maureen Freely, Merve Emre, and Ayşegül Savaş
discuss Journey to the Edge of Life by Tezer Özlü
Mon 4/7 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST, Virtual
Join the Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith, Community Bookstore, Third Place Books, and Lost City Books for a virtual event with translator Maureen Freely, author Ayşegül Savas, and critic Merve Emre to discuss Journey to the Edge of Life by NBCC Award–winner Tezer Özlü.
Tezer Özlü (1943–1986) claimed her place in Turkish letters by breaking every rule imposed on her. Though she was misunderstood by most throughout her short life, her writings have gone on to inspire a new generation of feminist writers and readers. Her English-language debut, Cold Nights of Childhood won the 2023 National Book Critics Circle Award. Journey to the End of Life is her second novel to be translated into English.
Rex Ogle with Tae Keller
When We Ride: A Novel
Wed 4/9 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park
Rex Ogle explores bonds of loyalty and friendship and how they’re tested by drugs and violence in this propulsive young adult novel-in-verse.
Rex Ogle is an award-winning author and the writer of nearly a hundred children’s books, comics, graphic novels, and memoirs—most notably Free Lunch, which won the ALA/YALSA award for Excellence in Non-Fiction. Born and raised (mostly) in Texas, Rex moved to New York City after college to intern with Marvel Comics before moving over to DC Comics, Scholastic, and Little Brown Young Readers.
Rex will be joined in conversation by Newbery Award–winning author Tae Keller.
Gretchen Rubin
Secrets of Adulthood: Simple Truths for Our Complex Lives
Thu 4/10 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park
The bestselling author of The Happiness Project and Better Than Before returns to Third Place Books to distill her key insights into simple truths for living with greater satisfaction, clarity, and happiness.
For anyone undergoing a major life transition, such as graduation, career switch, marriage, or moving, or for those just encountering everyday dilemmas, these disarming aphorisms will inspire you by articulating truths that you may never have noticed but instantly recognize.
All tickets come with a copy of the event's featured book.
Matthew Sullivan with Daryl Gregory
Midnight in Soap Lake: A Novel
Tue 4/15 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park
A lake with mysterious properties. A town haunted by urban legend. Two women whose lives intersect in terrifying ways. Welcome to Soap Lake, a town to rival Twin Peaks and Stephen King’s Castle Rock.
Matthew Sullivan’s novel, Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore, was an IndieNext pick, a Barnes & Noble Discover pick, a GoodReads Choice Awards Finalist and winner of the Colorado Book Award. He lives in Anacortes, WA.
Daryl Gregory, author of Spoonbenders, joins in conversation.
Jennifer Hahn
Pacific Harvest: A Northwest Coast Foraging Guide
Wed 4/16 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park
Discover the Pacific Coast’s tastiest wild delicacies from the beach, field, and forest!
Hahn will be discussing her new cookbook and foraging guide, introducing both novice and more experienced foragers to the Pacific Coast’s ample and diverse edible species. This event is free and open to the public.
Jennifer will bring fresh-popped popcorn sprinkled with kelp SEA-soning to serve at the event! Bon appétit!
This event is part of our Nature of Writing series, co-sponsored by the North Cascades Institute.
Alexandra Tanner with Wes Minter
Worry: A Novel (paperback release)
Thu 4/17 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park
Third Place Books welcomes bookseller-favorite author Alexandra Tanner for the paperback release of her debut novel, which follows two sisters-turned-roommates navigating an absurd world on the verge of calamity—a Seinfeldian novel for readers of Ottessa Moshfegh and Sally Rooney.
“A tragicomic portrait of urban millennial life” (Shelf Awareness), Worry is a “riotously funny and wryly existential” (Harper’s Bazaar) novel of sisterhood from a nervy new voice in contemporary fiction.
Third Place Books' own Wes Minter joins in conversation. Wes is a career bookseller who joined the ranks of Third Place Books in 2014.
Alison Jean Cole
A Rockhound's Guide to Oregon & Washington
Thu 5/22 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park
The Pacific Northwest’s complex geologic history makes it a treasure trove for rockhounds. Collected in this book are 60 sites where you can explore ancient sea-floors, epic lava flows, glacier-carved landscapes, and evidence of 200 million years of tectonic action. Discover agates and jaspers in the volcanic Cascade Range and marine fossils along the Oregon Coast. Search for concretions along the Olympic Peninsula, petrified wood in the Owyhee Uplands, and much more.
This event is part of our Nature of Writing series, co-sponsored by the North Cascades Institute.
