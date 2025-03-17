Authors at Third Place Books in April and May

Margaret Owen with Marissa Meyer

Holy Terrors





Mon 4/7 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park





Time magic, betrayals, and doppelgängers await in this enchanting and explosive final installment of the Little Thieves trilogy by Margaret Owen.





It will take everything Vanja is to save not only herself and the people she loves, but time as we know it. Margaret Owen shows us the beauty and peace we find in loving—and forgiving—ourselves of past mistakes.





Marissa Meyer, author of the Lunar Chronicles series, joins in conversation.





