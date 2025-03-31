Live & Local: Yacht Rock (Friday) and Judas Rising (Saturday) at Aurora Borealis

Aurora Borealis shows this weekend.

16708 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133





Friday March 14, 2025

Doors 7pm | Show 8pm | 21+



$10 Advanced / $15 Day of Show – Purchase tickets on Eventbrite here.



Point of Sail – A Tribute to Yacht Rock faithfully recreates the sound of the music from the late 70’s and early 80’s known as Yacht Rock or AM Gold. Founded by lead vocalist Brian Garrison in 2022, it features a 7-piece multi-instrumentalist line up with 5-layer vocal harmonies and multiple lead singers.



Current Members of Point of Sail include:

Brian Garrison – Lead Vocals & Percussion

Marcelo Portaro – Lead Guitar

Geoff Woodhouse – Keyboards & Vocals

Melissa Falarski – Keys, Trumpet, Percussion, Vocals

Alan Hardwick – Sax, Keys, Guitar, Percussion, Vocals

Gary Sparling – Bass Guitar

Mark Pendolino – Drums, Vocals

Saturday March 15, 2025

Doors 7pm | Show 8pm | 21+



$15 Advanced / $20 Day of Show –



Judas Rising Northwest Chapter was formed in 2016 with the focus on performing the music of Judas Priest with accuracy, energy, and appearance. Judas Priest fans throughout the West Coast have joined us in Tribute to the Metal Gods, and new fans have been made along the way. It is with honor and respect that we bring this World Class Judas Priest Tribute to you with power, volume, and high octane. Join us, let’s reminisce some heavy Judas Priest metal!



