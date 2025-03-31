Park restoration events this week in Shoreline

Wednesday, March 12, 2025


Please join us this week for restoration work parties in Shoreline parks with the city-sponsored Green Shoreline Partnership!
 

This week we have events at the following parks:

 

Wednesday, March 12

  • Hamlin Park, 1 – 4pm

 

Thursday, March 13

  • Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm

 

Saturday, March 15

  • Hamlin Park, 10am – 1pm
  • Boeing Creek Park, 10am – 12pm
  • Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm

 

Sunday March 16

  • North City Park, 1 – 3pm
  • Richmond Beach Community Library Park, 10am – 12pm

 

Register here: shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org



