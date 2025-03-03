Healing in the Midst of Chaos Through the Arts March 6, 2025 at Shoreline Community College

Monday, March 3, 2025

Olmeca free presentation at Shoreline Community College

Healing in the Midst of Chaos Through the Arts
Thursday March 6, 2025 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm


Free Event! Please RSVP online.

The American Ethnic Studies Program & the DEIA Office proudly presents Olmeca's "Radical Love": Healing in the Midst of Chaos through the Arts.

Explore healing colonial trauma through ancestral knowledge and community strength. Learn how collective practices transform personal healing into collective action, emphasizing that true healing is both individual and shared.


Posted by DKH at 3:55 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  