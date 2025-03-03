Healing in the Midst of Chaos Through the Arts March 6, 2025 at Shoreline Community College
Monday, March 3, 2025
|Olmeca free presentation at Shoreline Community College
Healing in the Midst of Chaos Through the Arts
Thursday March 6, 2025 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Free Event! Please RSVP online.
The American Ethnic Studies Program & the DEIA Office proudly presents Olmeca's "Radical Love": Healing in the Midst of Chaos through the Arts.
Explore healing colonial trauma through ancestral knowledge and community strength. Learn how collective practices transform personal healing into collective action, emphasizing that true healing is both individual and shared.
