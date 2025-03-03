Live & Local: Wonderpuppet at Third Place Commons Friday, March 7, 2025
Monday, March 3, 2025
Wonderpuppet "the World's Greatest Cover Band" will play at Third Place Commons on Friday, March 7, 2025 from 7 - 9pm.
They play songs from Tom Petty, Van Halen, Journey, Aerosmith, INXS, Pink Floyd, U2, Queen, The Police, Steve Miller Band, Hall & Oates, Corey Hart, Night Ranger, AC/DC, Cheap Trick, Pat Benatar, The Black Crowes, Eric Clapton, Billy Joel, Huey Lewis & The News, Georgia Satellites, Blue Oyster Cult, The Romantics, Nirvana, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Gabriel, Cutting Crew, Survivor, Simple Minds, Radiohead, The Cranberries, Cream, Deep Purple, Kenny Loggins, Loverboy, Mark Ronson, Billy Idol, Sublime, Stone Temple Pilots, Red Hot Chili Peppers, REO Speedwagon, Beastie Boys, Poison, Young MC and many more!
