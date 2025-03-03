Live & Local: Wonderpuppet at Third Place Commons Friday, March 7, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025


Wonderpuppet "the World's Greatest Cover Band" will play at Third Place Commons on Friday, March 7, 2025 from 7 - 9pm.

They play songs from Tom Petty, Van Halen, Journey, Aerosmith, INXS, Pink Floyd, U2, Queen, The Police, Steve Miller Band, Hall & Oates, Corey Hart, Night Ranger, AC/DC, Cheap Trick, Pat Benatar, The Black Crowes, Eric Clapton, Billy Joel, Huey Lewis & The News, Georgia Satellites, Blue Oyster Cult, The Romantics, Nirvana, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Gabriel, Cutting Crew, Survivor, Simple Minds, Radiohead, The Cranberries, Cream, Deep Purple, Kenny Loggins, Loverboy, Mark Ronson, Billy Idol, Sublime, Stone Temple Pilots, Red Hot Chili Peppers, REO Speedwagon, Beastie Boys, Poison, Young MC and many more!



Posted by DKH at 4:06 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  