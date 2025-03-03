Free Tax Help by AARP Foundation at Shoreline Library
Monday, March 3, 2025
Shoreline Library
Through April 15
- Tuesdays, 3-6:15pm
- Thursdays, 11am-2:30pm
- All dates listed here
Free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP volunteers. All returns within the IRS/Tax-Aide scope prepared while you wait. No age limits.
Drop-in service. Registration not required. Last walk-in accepted at 6:15pm.
Documents you need to bring:
- Government issued photo identification for each taxpayer.
- Last year's tax return, if available.
- Social Security card for each taxpayer and any dependents on the return. A Social Security benefit statement (SSA-1099), for those receiving social security payments, is a valid substitute.
- If you don’t have a Social Security number, you will need an unexpired ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number); AARP volunteers can explain how to apply for an ITIN.
- Checkbook or pre-printed direct deposit information showing routing number and direct deposit account number if you want to do a direct deposit of any refund(s).
- All tax and income documents for 2024 (W-2 forms, interest and dividend statements, etc.). Visit https://AARP.org/taxdocs for a list of documents you may need.
