Skandia March dances and lessons
Sunday, February 16, 2025
SKANDIA FIRST FRIDAY DANCE, 7:30–10:30pm, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA. $15; $10 for Skandia members. Info: www.skandia-folkdance.org.
Harry Khamis and Pat Pi will teach a lovely dance from Härjedalen, Sweden, called Bakmes från Hede, Per Backman’s variant. The three parts of the dance are försteg, hambo (with the special Hede styling), and bakmes. The försteg and bakmes are different for the lead and follow. Featuring hardingfeles along with flutes, clarinet, and bass, TinnFelen will fill the hall with a full orchestra sound. We haven't heard their music in a while, so it will be a very special treat to enjoy dancing to their tunes.
Friday, March 21, 7:30–10:30pm
SKANDIA THIRD FRIDAY DANCE, 7:30–10:30pm, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood WA. $15; $10 for Skandia members. Info: www.skandia-folkdance.org. Judy and Jerry will teach two of the three parts of Bingsjöpolskor. This dance comes from Bingsjö, a small village in Dalarna, Sweden. It is a calm and elegant dance that has standard basic polska turns for the lead and follow and a distinctive musical style of 16-note polskas. After the lesson, Seattle Skandia Spelmanslag will bring its large orchestra sound to the dance floor. Known for its great variety of tunes, it is one of our longest-playing and best-loved Scandinavian music groups in Seattle.
|Classes are held at the University Heights Center in the U District
Classes
THE FREE BEGINNER SCANDINAVIAN DANCE CLASS. The free Beginner Scandinavian dance class continues on Mondays until June 9 (but not on March 24, April 14, or May 26). The class is 7–9pm in the University Heights Center, room 209 (top floor, north side). This is near the UW, at 5031 University Way NE, Seattle. There is plenty of parking by the building. Use code 2850 to enter the building. Free!
Bring clean shoes to change into, with smooth soles and low, flat heels for easy turning. If you don’t have dance shoes, we have dance socks to help you turn easily.
No need to pre-register. Vaccines are strongly encouraged, and everybody must wear masks. Send any questions to lisa@hambo.us or (206) 258-2580.
