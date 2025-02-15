Signal work at NE 175th St today until 11am

Saturday, February 15, 2025

On the morning of Saturday, February 15, 2025 Sound Transit will close westbound NE 175th St between 5th Ave NE and the northbound I-5 on-ramp intersection for signal work. 

The contractor has received a temporary noise variance for this work.

What: 
  • Westbound lanes of NE 175th St between 5th Ave NE and the northbound I-5 on-ramp intersection will be closed.
  • Residents should expect construction noise from equipment such as a work truck with a boom lift and various hand tools.
  • Emergency vehicle access will be maintained.
  • Some bus routes may be affected. Please check the King County Metro website for details.
When
  • Saturday, February 15, 5am –11am
Where
  • Westbound NE 175th St between 5th Ave NE and the northbound I-5 on-ramp intersection.

