Signal work at NE 175th St today until 11am
Saturday, February 15, 2025
The contractor has received a temporary noise variance for this work.
What:
- Westbound lanes of NE 175th St between 5th Ave NE and the northbound I-5 on-ramp intersection will be closed.
- Residents should expect construction noise from equipment such as a work truck with a boom lift and various hand tools.
- Emergency vehicle access will be maintained.
- Some bus routes may be affected. Please check the King County Metro website for details.
- Saturday, February 15, 5am –11am
- Westbound NE 175th St between 5th Ave NE and the northbound I-5 on-ramp intersection.
