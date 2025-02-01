Retirement: Shoreline Deputy Fire Chief Mark Foster

With deep respect and gratitude, we announce the retirement of Shoreline Deputy Fire Chief Mark Foster, who has dedicated nearly 36 years of exceptional service to our department and community.

Chief Foster’s career with Shoreline Fire Department began in March 1989 as a Reserve Part-Time Firefighter.





In 1996, he was hired full-time, marking the start of a remarkable 29-year journey in which he served in nearly every rank, including Firefighter, Driver/Engineer, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief, Division Chief, and for the last three years, Deputy Fire Chief.





Throughout his career, Chief Foster has been a steadfast leader, a mentor to many, and a dedicated public servant.





His commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to the safety of our community have left a lasting impact on our department and those who have had the privilege of working alongside him.





As he embarks on this well-earned next chapter, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for his decades of service and leadership. Chief Foster, thank you for your dedication, your guidance, and the legacy you leave behind.



--Shoreline Fire







