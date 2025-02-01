Retirement: Shoreline Deputy Fire Chief Mark Foster
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Chief Foster’s career with Shoreline Fire Department began in March 1989 as a Reserve Part-Time Firefighter.
In 1996, he was hired full-time, marking the start of a remarkable 29-year journey in which he served in nearly every rank, including Firefighter, Driver/Engineer, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief, Division Chief, and for the last three years, Deputy Fire Chief.
Throughout his career, Chief Foster has been a steadfast leader, a mentor to many, and a dedicated public servant.
His commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to the safety of our community have left a lasting impact on our department and those who have had the privilege of working alongside him.
As he embarks on this well-earned next chapter, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for his decades of service and leadership. Chief Foster, thank you for your dedication, your guidance, and the legacy you leave behind.
--Shoreline Fire
