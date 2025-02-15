Rep. Farivar hosts celebration of Nowruz - Persian New Year on March 4, 2025



OLYMPIA - Join Attorney General Brown, Speaker Jinkins and Rep. Darya Farivar (D-46 Northeast Seattle) in Olympia for a celebration of Nowruz, the Persian New Year.





This celebration will immediately follow the adoption of a House Resolution honoring Nowruz and community recognition in the House galleries. Everyone who wants to learn more about this joyous holiday and this shared tradition is welcome.



Nowruz, which originated over 3,000 years ago on the Iranian plateau, marks the Spring Equinox and is celebrated by nearly 300 million people worldwide, including tens of thousands in Washington State.



This holiday is cherished by diverse communities across Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and beyond, bringing together people of different faiths and backgrounds.



In an era where division and uncertainty persist, the spirit of Nowruz reminds us of our shared humanity, compassion, and hope for the future.







