Captain Jeff Shelman retires after nearly three decades of dedicated fire service

Thursday, February 6, 2025

Captain Shelman began his career in 1995 with Whatcom County Fire District 7 and joined Shoreline Fire Department as a full-time firefighter in July 2001. 

Over the years, he served as a Driver Engineer, Lieutenant, and in 2021 was promoted to Captain on the Ladder Truck, where he has proudly led for the past three years.

Beyond his leadership, Jeff was a valued member of the Technical Rescue Team and played a key role in developing Shoreline Fire Department’s Rescue Swimmer program. 

His passion, expertise, and unwavering commitment to the department and community will be greatly missed.

Thank you, Captain Shelman, for your years of service and dedication! 


Posted by DKH at 12:51 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  