Captain Jeff Shelman retires after nearly three decades of dedicated fire service

Captain Shelman began his career in 1995 with Whatcom County Fire District 7 and joined Shoreline Fire Department as a full-time firefighter in July 2001.





Over the years, he served as a Driver Engineer, Lieutenant, and in 2021 was promoted to Captain on the Ladder Truck, where he has proudly led for the past three years.





Beyond his leadership, Jeff was a valued member of the Technical Rescue Team and played a key role in developing Shoreline Fire Department’s Rescue Swimmer program.









Thank you, Captain Shelman, for your years of service and dedication!

His passion, expertise, and unwavering commitment to the department and community will be greatly missed.