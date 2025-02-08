Aurora Borealis: A Hub for Family Dining and Entertainment in Shoreline





Destination Shoreline is thrilled to feature Aurora Borealis, a beloved Shoreline family restaurant and event center that combines great food, live music, and rich local history.





Located right in the heart of Shoreline on Aurora Avenue, Aurora Borealis is more than just a dining destination—it’s a cornerstone for community gatherings and entertainment.





Get to Know Aurora Borealis





How long have you been in business?

6 years (opened before the pandemic).





What inspired you to start your business?

The need for a music event space and a family-friendly dining experience in the Shoreline/Aurora area.





What service does your business provide for our community?

We are a family restaurant upstairs and an event center downstairs that can be rented for small to large parties (including catering from our restaurant upstairs).





Restaurant and performance space at Aurora Borealis

We also host music performances, comedy shows, trivia, line dancing nights, salsa dancing nights, and much more weekly in our event center.





Why is your business based in Shoreline?

We saw the need for a family restaurant that serves from-scratch Americana-inspired comfort food (plus other great items, too), and also a performance space for artists, bands, stand-up comedians, and more in the Shoreline area.





We also wanted to pay homage to our building's previous businesses and its long history.





What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?

We are a FAMILY restaurant and have live music and more downstairs in the event center every week! Breakfast is served all day. We have a fantastic happy hour too—can't really beat it in the Shoreline area.





What makes you unique?

In the early 1900s, the building began as a "ride and dine" business—a horse stable where patrons could meander the many trails and dirt roads on horseback and end the day with a fine dining experience at the restaurant!





More than 100 years later, we are a modern restaurant and event space with state-of-the-art sound and lighting equipment.





Contact Information

Phone: 206-629-5744

Social Media: Facebook | Instagram





Whether you're craving comfort food, looking for an unforgettable happy hour, or searching for the perfect event space, Aurora Borealis has you covered.





Visit them today and experience why they’re a shining star in the Shoreline community!







