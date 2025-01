Tai Chi classes at the Senior Activity Center in January

We are excited to offer an additional Tai Chi class with Mary Newbill!





We now offer Tai Chi 1 (beginner level) in addition to two intermediate level and one continuing level class.



Tai Chi is a gentle, flowing exercise that promotes balance, flexibility, and relaxation, making it perfect for seniors looking to enhance their physical and mental well-being.



Space is limited, registration is required. Please come in or call the senior center to register at 206-365-1536.