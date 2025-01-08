Shoreline Community College continuing education can help you keep your New Year's resolutions

Do you have health resolutions for 2025? 

Join Shoreline Community College Continuing physical education classes with Continuing Education and we can help you reach those goals! 


Classes all start this week and meet twice/week on campus for 10 weeks through March 2025. 

Choose from yoga, weight training & cardio fitness or pickleball!


Detail and registration information: Shoreline Community College or download our Winter Quarter brochure here: Continuing Education | Shoreline Community College

Questions: email us at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu


