Shoreline Community College continuing education can help you keep your New Year's resolutions
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Join Shoreline Community College Continuing physical education classes with Continuing Education and we can help you reach those goals!
Choose from yoga, weight training & cardio fitness or pickleball!
Detail and registration information: Shoreline Community College or download our Winter Quarter brochure here: Continuing Education | Shoreline Community College.
Questions: email us at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu
