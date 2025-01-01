Shorecrest basketball

Wednesday, January 1, 2025


The Scots of Shorecrest High School boys basketball did not come out onto their home floor to warm up until 10 minutes before tipoff. But when they came out, it was something to behold.

Shorecrest, now 10-0, hosted Cascade (2-6) on Monday night with a perfect season on the line. All indications of their loss column shifting were flushed just about as quickly as senior Devan Jones (11 points) threw down two early slams en route to a 17-0 Shorecrest start and an 84-35 win

The Scots host 7-2 Arlington Thursday night and undefeated conference foe Edmonds-Woodway next Tuesday.


