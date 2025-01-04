On the Hippie Trail with Rick Steves February 25, 2025 at Third Place Books

Rick Steves
On the Hippie Trail:
Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 7pm
Third Place Books at Lake Forest Park
Intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE

Third Place Books is pleased to welcome renowned TV host and travel writer Rick Steves !

In the 1970s, the ultimate trip for any backpacker was the storied "Hippie Trail" from Istanbul to Kathmandu. 

A 23-year-old Rick Steves made the trek and documented it all, penning a 60,000-word journal that is now his newest book, On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer. 

In this exciting new talk, he illustrates how the trip inspired his teaching mission to equip and inspire Americans to venture beyond Orlando: to travel smartly, experientially, and in a way that broadens their perspectives and earns them the greatest of all souvenirs: a passion for building not walls, but bridges.

Tickets are required to attend. All tickets include a copy of On the Hippie Trail.

