On the Hippie Trail with Rick Steves February 25, 2025 at Third Place Books

On the Hippie Trail:

Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer





Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 7pm Third Place Books at Lake Forest Park

Intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE

Third Place Books is pleased to welcome renowned TV host and travel writer Rick Steves !



In the 1970s, the ultimate trip for any backpacker was the storied "Hippie Trail" from Istanbul to Kathmandu.





A 23-year-old Rick Steves made the trek and documented it all, penning a 60,000-word journal that is now his newest book, On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer.



