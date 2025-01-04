Local student on UW-Madison Wisconsin Fall Dean's List

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2024-2025 academic year.





Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."



HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, AWARD





Seattle, WA



Ian Zhou, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List







To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.