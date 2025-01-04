Local student on UW-Madison Wisconsin Fall Dean's List
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, AWARD
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, AWARD
Seattle, WA
Ian Zhou, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Ian Zhou, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
0 comments:
Post a Comment