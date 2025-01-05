I-5 ramp closures and lane reductions scheduled for next week
Sunday, January 5, 2025
|Northbound ramp to I-5 from 145th
Aerial photography by David Carlos
Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work in Shoreline for the Lynnwood Link Extension project. The work involves the following closures:
- The left lane on the northbound I-5 on-ramp from NE 145th St from 9am to 2:30pm Monday, January 6.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 130th St from 11pm to 5am nightly Monday, January 6, through Thursday morning, January 9.
- The right lane on northbound I-5 between NE 185th and 195th streets from 9pm to 5am nightly Tuesday, January 7, through Friday morning, January 10.
0 comments:
Post a Comment