Christmas ends at 12th Night

Photo by Jan Hansen



Twelfth Night is the culmination of the 12 Days of Christmas - January 5th.





According to some traditions, that was when decorations were supposed to come down - probably because the homes were so full of calling birds, geese a-laying, and French hens, not to mention the partridges in pear trees.





My personal request is that you keep up the outdoor lights until Valentine's Day - it's too grim out there without the cheerful lights.





--Diane Hettrick







