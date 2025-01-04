Christmas ends at 12th Night

Saturday, January 4, 2025

 
Photo by Jan Hansen

Twelfth Night is the culmination of the 12 Days of Christmas - January 5th. 

According to some traditions, that was when decorations were supposed to come down - probably because the homes were so full of calling birds, geese a-laying, and French hens, not to mention the partridges in pear trees.

My personal request is that you keep up the outdoor lights until Valentine's Day - it's too grim out there without the cheerful lights.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 2:50 AM
