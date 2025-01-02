Bring Your Own Book Club January 13, 2025 in person at the Senior Activity Center
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Monday, January 13, 2025 from 2-3:30pm
Have you always wanted to join a book club but couldn’t commit? Are you tired of assigned reading?
Then this casual book discussion group is for you!
Bring what you are currently reading and leave with recommendations. Instead of discussing a single book, talk about books you’ve loved, books you’ve hated and books you want to read!
New members always welcome.
Free but please register.
