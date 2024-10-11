Rotary volunteers at 5 Acre Woods

Friday, October 11, 2024

Interact Club volunteers at 5 Acre Woods
Photo courtesy LFP Rotary Club

5 Acre Woods Thank You!

20 + volunteers came to help reduce the amount of invasive ivy in 5 Acre Woods this past Saturday morning. In addition to all the usual Stewardship Foundation volunteers, a big shoutout to Jacquie Drew and 11 Shoreline Interact Club Members!

Additional kudos go to Rotarians Terry and Christy Smith, Mary and Gordon Starkebaum, Charlie Webber, Mark Phillips, Alan Merry, David Smatlak and Darlene Zulauf.

