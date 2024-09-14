State Representatives Davina Duerr and Shelley Kloba to host community discussion on Initiative 2124 and the Washington Cares Act Sept 18, 2024



On Wednesday, September 18, 2024 1st Legislative District State Representatives Davina Duerr and Shelley Kloba, along with other local leaders, will host a community discussion on Initiative 2124 and the Washington Cares Act.





With the general election just a couple of months away, it's up to us to shape the future of long-term care in Washington!





This event is for anyone interested in learning more about the initiative, understanding its potential impact, and having their questions answered.





WHEN: Wednesday, September 18th, from 6:30 - 7:30pm





If you require ADA-related accommodations for this event, please email bass@votekloba.com as soon as possible.









