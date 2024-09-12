Special Joint Shoreline/Northshore Board of Commissioner RFA Meeting Notice - September 23, 2024

SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA

PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE





As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting on September 23, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.







The purpose of the special meeting is to continue discussions of establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.







DATE:

September 23, 2024







TIME:

5:00 p.m.







LOCATION:

Northshore Fire Department - Station 51



7220 NE. 181st Street



Kenmore, WA 98028







To attend the meeting online, please use the below information. The agenda will be posted separately on the Department’s website.







https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 85044713997?pwd= dW1uWDFpNldPZ1dSSU1ZYy9LSXVQQT 09



Meeting

ID

: 850 4471 3997



Passcode:

743608



Dial by your location:

#1-253-215-8782







Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith



Executive Assistant



September 11, 2024