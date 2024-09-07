Sounder kicks off Seahawks service for season opener vs. the Denver Broncos
Saturday, September 7, 2024
|Blitz has tips for getting to the games
Image courtesy Seahawks.com
Seattle sports fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to this weekend’s Seahawks game on Sunday September 15, 2024.
Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field
The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45am with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44am.
The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.
An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available here.
Seahawks mascot Blitz has more tips on how to ride here.
Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 23 stations including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, and Northgate.
Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 23 stations including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, and Northgate.
Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.
Many King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.
