Shoreline Community College offers Mandarin Chinese language lessons and cultural workshops
Sunday, September 8, 2024
Shoreline Community College is offering Mandarin Chinese language lessons and cultural workshops again this fall!
Classes are in person and/or online. Professor Ke is a senior lecturer with Sichuan University of China.
In-person classes are held on campus at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Prof. Ke is here in SCC to teach on a joint educational initiative, offering non-credit Chinese language and related cultural courses for the Continuing Education program and to support Chinese cultural activities for the International Education Department.
Chinese Language Part 1: for New Students & Returning Students
Fee: $159.00
Dates: 9/25/2024 - 11/28/2024 (2 days/week for 9 weeks)
Registration Link
During this Level 1 Integrated Chinese course (2 days/week for 9 weeks), students will be introduced to standard Mandarin Chinese. Learn to pronounce words properly and start building up vocabularies. For ages 12+ and adults of all ages.
Chinese: HSK Standard Prep, Course 1 & 2
Registration Link
Prepare for the HSK, a globally recognized test for measuring Chinese language proficiency among non-native speakers, and offering official certification. 12+
Private Chinese language instruction
Chinese Cultural Workshops
Registration Link
Fee: $10.00 (free for Shoreline CC students and staff)
Dates: 10/12
Join us for cultural workshops to explore music, art, history, and other important cultural events with our visiting scholar from China, Professor Ke. Workshops for families of all ages. Workshops are $10.00 for the community and FREE for Shoreline CC Students and Staff. All supplies included!
Registration Link
