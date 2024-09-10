Rotary Club of Edmonds announces exciting Edmonds Oktoberfest Celebration

Festivities last until 10pm

Edmonds, WA - The Rotary Club of Edmonds is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated Edmonds Oktoberfest, set to take place on September 13 and 14, 2024 at Edmonds Civic Playfield, 598 Edmonds St.





This vibrant and festive event is FREE (except for entry into the Beer Garden), and promises two days of fun, food, and community spirit, and has been proudly recognized as the winner of the "Best of the PNW Beer Festival" last year.





Beer garden

Join Us for a Day of Festivities



Join Us for a Day of Festivities

Edmonds Oktoberfest is more than just a celebration; it's an opportunity to come together as a community and make a difference. Attendees can look forward to an array of activities, including:

Beer Garden : Enjoy a selection of award-winning craft beers, wines, and ciders. Admission is $10, open to persons 21 years of age and older.

: Enjoy a selection of award-winning craft beers, wines, and ciders. Admission is $10, open to persons 21 years of age and older. Live Music : Enjoy performances from local bands and musicians.

: Enjoy performances from local bands and musicians. Delicious Food : Savor traditional Oktoberfest fare, including bratwursts, pretzels, and more.

: Savor traditional Oktoberfest fare, including bratwursts, pretzels, and more. Kids Korner : Hosted by Washington Kids In Transition, offering engaging activities for children of all ages.

: Hosted by Washington Kids In Transition, offering engaging activities for children of all ages. Demonstrations : Experience the energy of Master Cho's Tae Kwon Do and witness the innovations of the Mountlake Terrace High School Robotics Club.

: Experience the energy of Master Cho's Tae Kwon Do and witness the innovations of the Mountlake Terrace High School Robotics Club. Pet Parade : Showcase your extraordinary pets! Registration is available online and begins at noon until 1:30 PM on Saturday, with the parade starting at 2 pm. Registration Fee is $20 for each pet. Prizes to be won.

: Showcase your extraordinary pets! Registration is available online and begins at noon until 1:30 PM on Saturday, with the parade starting at 2 pm. Registration Fee is $20 for each pet. Prizes to be won.



Proceeds from Edmonds Oktoberfest will directly benefit the Rotary Club of Edmonds' community projects and initiatives. Our club is dedicated to "Lifting Up Lives" by supporting education, providing scholarships, and improving the quality of life for those in need through a variety of impactful programs and partnerships.





Register for the Pet Parade

Join Us in Making a Difference



“We are excited to bring Edmonds Oktoberfest to our community and celebrate the spirit of togetherness and service,” said Theresa S Ibler, Public Image Chair of the Rotary Club of Edmonds. “This event not only promises a great time but also provides an opportunity to support meaningful causes that uplift and transform lives in our community.”



"We are excited to bring Edmonds Oktoberfest to our community and celebrate the spirit of togetherness and service," said Theresa S Ibler, Public Image Chair of the Rotary Club of Edmonds. "This event not only promises a great time but also provides an opportunity to support meaningful causes that uplift and transform lives in our community."

Date: September 13 to 14

Time: Friday 3pm to 10pm and Saturday 12pm to 10pm

Tickets: The Beer Garden has an admission fee of $10 and is open to persons 21 years of age and older. Tickets available for purchase at Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest and Our Mayberry. Get Involved



We invite everyone to join us for Edmonds Oktoberfest and be a part of this wonderful community event. Whether you’re enjoying the festivities, volunteering, or sponsoring the event, your participation helps us make a lasting impact.



For more information about Edmonds Oktoberfest and to purchase tickets, please visit



About the Rotary Club of Edmonds



The Rotary Club of Edmonds is a group of dedicated individuals committed to making a difference through service, fellowship, and community involvement. We strive to create positive change locally and globally, guided by our motto, "Service Above Self."



